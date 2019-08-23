© Reuters / Tom Mihalek

Alarming new research predicts that 100-year floods are going to occur annually in New England, and could happen every one to 30 years along the Gulf of Mexico and the southeast Atlantic coast.The term '100-year flood' refers to extreme hydrologic events that have a probability of taking place just once in 100 years, taking historical data into account. These floods have about a one percent chance of happening in any year, but, "may change to one-year floods in Northern coastal towns in the US," said Ning Lin, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at Princeton University.The researchers hope that the creation of more accurate maps which are customized to local county conditions will help municipalities better prepare for the chaos and devastation likely to come.