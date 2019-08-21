© Facebook/Royal Australian Navy/LSIS Tara Byrne/Commonwealth of Australia



Australia will send a frigate and a spy plane in support of Washington's dubious initiative to boost security in the Straits of Hormuz by filling it with foreign warships, increasing the risk of miscalculations and provocations."The government has decided thato work with our international partners to contribute," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday morning.Following the US and UK lead, the former British colony willforeign affairs minister Marise Payne and defense minister Linda Reynolds said in a statement.Besides this' contribution,as the US faces an uphill battle trying to muster support for its "maritime policing" initiative. Previously, only the UK and Israel had volunteered to battle the much-hyped Iranian threat, following a series of mysterious attacks on oil tankers that were pinned on Tehran and reciprocal vessel seizures by Iran and the UK.The Islamic Republic, meanwhile, believes the US is simply trying to enforce its unilateral oil sanctions through military pressure after failing to do it via political extortion.