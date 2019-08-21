© Reuters / Kyodo

US President Donald Trump has lashed out at the US Federal Reserve and its chairman Jerome Powell, saying they are the only thing that is stalling America's economic growth.Powell, who Trump appointed in February 2018, has been a constant target for the president's angry remarks. While the heads of the US Federal Reserve are appointed by acting presidents, the Fed follows an independent monetary policy. It has raised interest rates seven times during Trump's presidency, repeatedly sparking his indignation. A steadily growing US economy is one of Trump's 2020 re-election campaign focal points.Most recently, as if conceding to Trump's requests, the Fed cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points at a meeting in July. But that appears not to have been enough for the president.Other than the Fed, Trump claims the US economy is in a near-perfect shape "doing great with China and other Trade Deals."