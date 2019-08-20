Earth Changes
Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: No ice except there is ice, relax the mind
Adapt 2030
Mon, 19 Aug 2019 18:19 UTC
Climate Revolution is a 'Must Read' for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
Winter is Coming Cycles of Change Presentation: A comprehensive PDF slide presentation with accompanying MP3 narration of the slides by David DuByne, author of Climate Revolution. Over an hour of detailed explanation and documentation of the rapidly approaching periods of life-changing Cold we will soon experience.
- Underwater eruption discovered near Fonualei Island, Tonga
- Heavy summer snowfall hits northern British Columbia
- 55yo Indian woman murdered with trident during exorcism
- Pacific states discuss kicking out 'neo-colonial' Australia from the bloc
- Hypocrite Macron has the gall to lecture Putin on protests despite his violent crackdown on Yellow Vests
- Putin and Macron discuss possibility of holding Ukraine summit
- Google is censoring political content? *Gasp!* Who knew?
- Afghan president vows to eliminate Islamic State havens after wedding attack kills 63
- Syrian Army advances, takes Khan-Sheikhun, launches airstrike on Turkish convoy
- Best of the Web: Report: Chinese missiles could cripple US Asia-Pacific forces as Washington loses military primacy
- Work till you die: Tory think tank proposes raising pension age to 75
- New Mexico Investigators Still Focused on Jeffrey Epstein's Huge Ranch
- Willful ignorance or complicity: Newly released images show Prince Andrew inside paedophile Epstein's mansion in 2010
- Elon Musk warns Earth has no asteroid defense following 'God of Chaos' news reports
- Sara Netanyahu's air rage at not being welcomed aboard plane, security stops her storming cockpit
- Ukraine's ex-president Poroshenko siphoned off at least $8 billion, US businessman claims
- Court docs allege Epstein had three 12yo girls flown in from France for sex as birthday present
- N.Y.P.D. detectives gave 12yo boy a soda - and boy's information somehow lands in a DNA database
- Millennial has meltdown when boss corrects her spelling of 'hamster'
- "In the US Prison Industrial Complex, slavery can be used as form of punishment"
- NYT reporter: Epstein said criminalizing sex with teenage girls 'cultural aberration'; said he had dirt on powerful people
- Over 70,000 people sign petition to rename Fifth Avenue outside Trump Tower after Obama
- Free speech matters, even when it's not protected by the First Amendment
- Russian teen slaughters his family with axe, to 'spare them the upset' of his suicide
- It took the death of a billionaire pedophile for media to finally report on elite child sex trafficking
- Violence in Portland escalates as Antifa terrorists assault numerous people - UPDATES
- 'Jihadi Jack' stripped of UK citizenship
- Humans migrated to Mongolia much earlier than previously believed says new study
- Pioneering UN leader Dag Hammarskjold was assassinated, new data suggests
- Bronze Age Britons were riddled with parasites but had the finest of fabrics
- Lascaux Shaft Scene and cometary impacts
- Before there was Epstein: Kingpins of the Caribbean
- Half of Neanderthals got 'surfer's ear'
- 'Ghosts' of 2 unknown extinct human species found in modern DNA
- The genocide pit at Sacred Ridge, Colorado
- Biowarfare, Nazi scientists and the creation of Lyme Disease in the US
- 'Sorcerer's treasure trove' uncovered in Pompeii by archaeologists
- Flashback: Myth of pristine Amazon rainforest busted as old cities reappear
- 350,000 years old stone axes discovered in Karain Cave, Turkey
- Humans occupied Ethiopian highlands more than 30,000 years ago - Lowlands had become too dry
- You say what you eat: How diet changed language
- US bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were not to end WWII, they were to intimidate the Soviet Union
- 'Sensational' find: First ever ancient male rhino skull discovered in Russia's Sinaya Balka volcano
- Ancient Maya practiced 'total war' well before climate stress
- Best of the Web: Why are Western leaders gawd awful bad and China's so darn competent?
- Lest we forget? Western amnesia about Soviet role in WWII victory has some disturbing aspects...
- Bombing Hiroshima changed the world, but it didn't end WWII
- Invasion of the 'frankenbees': The latest developments in genetically modified pollinators
- Are gene edited cows or humans worth the risks involved?
- It's a wrap: Russian satellites to become invisible from Earth
- UPS has secretly used self-driving freight trucks for months
- Jupiter's puzzling core suggests it was smacked head-on by massive newborn planet
- NASA flying lab captures image of rare 'fire cloud'
- Another doomed comet just fell into the Sun
- New state of matter discovered by scientist
- Erik Verlinde: A radical theory of gravity
- LIGO and Virgo likely spotted the first black hole swallowing up a neutron star
- Counterintuitive physics property found to be widespread in living organisms
- Newly discovered organ that senses pain may be lurking under your skin
- Scientists discover a cure for the deadliest strain of tuberculosis
- More genes in the body than there are stars in the universe
- Amazon says its facial recognition can now identify fear along with other emotions
- We're unprepared for race specific bioweapons threat - Cambridge University
- Wakey wakey, rise and shine! Black hole begins brightly flashing - leaving scientists puzzled
- How Does a Religious Studies Professor Become a Darwinian Skeptic?
- Read's Rule: Researchers map symbiotic relationships between trees and microbes worldwide
- Fluctuating fields: Russian scientists develop new composites for microelectronics
- Underwater eruption discovered near Fonualei Island, Tonga
- Gran Canaria: 4,000 evacuated as wildfires rip through island for second time in a week
- Mountainside in Peru appears to be blowing away in the wind
- 18 people missing as flash flood washes away 20 houses in Uttarakhand, India
- Glacier National Park in Montana sees snowfall in August
- UK cauliflower shortage as 'unprecedented' rain takes toll on brassicas
- Large numbers of red sprites in the skies over Europe this summer
- Flash floods hit Istanbul, NW Turkey - entire winter's rain in 90 minutes
- Locust swarm devours grasslands in Sanghar, Pakistan
- Why there is 'shock and distrust' among US farmers
- Fakest July on record
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: No insurance & UK food rationing odds
- Hailstorm kills thousands of birds near Billings, Montana
- A whopping 18 inches of hail piles up in parts of Michigan
- More than 3,000 lightning bolts strike Greece on August 15
- Lightning bolt kills 5 at beach in Cuba
- Popocatépetl volcano (Mexico): Elevated activity, 13 explosions during 24 hours
- Floods leave at least 46 dead and 10,000 homes damaged in Sudan
- Thunderous mystery boom rattles central Maryland
- Bright meteor fireball reported over north Alabama
- Flashback: It's called Apophis. It's 390m wide. And it could hit Earth in 31 years time
- Bright meteor fireball seen from across western Mediterranean
- Flashback: Back in 1944, large daytime meteor turned many heads in eastern Midwest US
- Meteor lights up sky, shakes homes in southwest Missouri
- Bizarre fireball seen flying around the sky over Northampton, UK
- Perseids meteor shower to peak Monday night with stunning FIREBALL displays
- Flash of light seen in sky above southwest Victoria, Australia was meteor falling to earth
- Meteor fireball seen by several Southeast US coastal residents
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky in Almeria, Spain
- Another asteroid impact on Jupiter as astronomers capture footage of flash
- Bright nighttime flash seen over the Big Island, Hawaii last week was a meteor
- 'I thought it was Armageddon' - Perth residents stunned by early morning meteor fireball
- Spectacular Delta Aquariids meteor shower set to light up skies tonight
- Meteor fireball may have dropped meteorites in Ontario
- Suspected meteorite crashes into rice field in India
- Meteor fireball widely reported over US east coast
- Closer than the Moon: 3 giant asteroids whizz by Earth in One day This week
- Incredible video shows meteor fireball streaking across Canadian sky
- Americans can handle an open discussion about vaccines: RFK. Jr's response to criticism from his family that Politico would not publish
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health # 27 - Parasite Lost: Are Icky Worm Infections Key to Our Health?
- The brain-gut connection - Traditional Chinese Medicine has known this for centuries
- "Medical common sense is full of lies": The best selling book by a Japanese physicist who cured his cataracts and lived to 95
- New study reveals frequent use of social media negatively affects teen girls more than boys, leading to higher psychological stress
- Modern medicine declares war on loneliness with drugs and bots - introverts threatened with extinction
- Pesticides + Poison gases = Cheap, year-round strawberries
- Is grass-fed beef really better for the planet? Here's the science
- EPA defies California rules over Monsanto Roundup; still insists the herbicide is safe
- Want to protect the planet? Eat more beef, not less
- Corporate free speech precedents allow corporations to legally put carcinogens in our food without warning labels
- Dengue fever death toll continues to rise in Bangladesh
- Nature cure: Natural stimuli can play a profound role in the regulation of our autonomic nervous system
- Terrifying Tech: Acts against health freedom you'll probably never learn about
- Tobacco Control: The sadistic, bullying, antismoking prison guards
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #26 - Mindfulness - Corporate Scam or Key to Nirvana
- FDA investigating 127 reports of seizures and neurological symptoms after vaping
- Asthma deaths in England and Wales 'at highest level for a decade'
- The Devil We Know: How DuPont poisoned the world with Teflon
- 5G Agriculture: More food from franken farming?
- Bias against left-handers
- The toll that pathological narcissism takes on loved ones
- The problem of mindfulness: Panacea for all manner of modern ills?
- Caitlin Johnstone: The ultimate conspiracy revealed
- The goal of happiness: Aristotle's summary of Nicomachean ethics
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Unstable Reality: When Objects Disappear And Reappear, And What It Means
- Empathy and dream-sharing: Researchers find a connection
- Can the legacy of trauma be passed down the generations?
- Is the human brain hard-wired for rural tranquillity?
- Belief hygiene: The best way to evaluate your beliefs is to engage with people who disagree with you
- Why corporations want you to shut up and meditate
- How mindfulness privatised a social problem
- How the question "Who benefits from this?" can change your life
- The cult of the selfie: Me, Me, Me - the neurotic satisfactions of the selfie generation
- Smartphones and tablets causing mental health issues in kids as young as two
- Life, liberty, and the pursuit of....what exactly?
- The comforting dreams and visions of the dying
- Understanding and appreciating science can actually boost faith in spirituality and God
- Cow hugging: More people are turning to a variety of animals for mental health
- Meditation: Wisdom in the silence
- 'Experienced' hiker goes missing in Northern California mountains, search begins - Update
- SOTT Focus: Missing European Teenager Found Dead in Malaysian Jungle Under Mysterious Circumstances - Another Missing 411 Case?
- David Paulides: 'People are vanishing in urban areas'
- Could light and noise from Earth attract aliens?
- Congressman Mark Walker Wants To Know if Elizondo's UFO Debris Claim is True
- Another snake-like UFO spotted as mystery object 'emits energy beam' over Washington
- Plane passengers stunned as 'UFO splits into six pieces and vanishes in mid-air'
- Video shows mysterious lights in sky over Tucson, Arizona
- Navy source reveals that UFO sightings were 'daily occurrence' across multiple squadrons in 2014-15
- Mysterious floating White Orbs spotted in Kansas City sky
- Blackbird of Chernobyl: Staff claimed to have seen creepy Mothman-like creature before blast
- US senators receive classified briefing on UFO sightings
- David Paulides: 'Bow hunters are now being found in bizarre circumstances'
- 'Wow, what is that?' Navy pilots report Unexplained Flying Objects
- 'Look at it fly!': Navy pilots report seeing UFOs
- The Paranormal Roots of the Pentagon's UFO Program
- Famed UFO researcher, Stanton Friedman, dead at 84
- Churches combine forces in Rome to learn best exorcism practices because of rise in possession cases
- UFO researcher claims there's an underwater alien base under the Great Lakes
- Best of the Web: What The Hell Is Going On With UFOs And The Department Of Defense?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Favorite Books, Films And Shows So Far This Year
- Denmark offers to buy U.S.
- Sauron builds a wall to prevent one from simply walking into Mordor
- Didn't take long - MSNBC host blames RUSSIA for Jeffery Epstein death
- Better late than never? Russian priest say Darwin 'renounces' his 'ape theory' in posthumous chat
- Your field guide to Russian assets in America
- Experts warn we only have 12 years left until the timeline on global warming will be changed again
- African pastors finally find Jesus and take him to church
- "Is it possible for a country to die of embarrassment?" Brits cringe at tabloid's sunny Bojo front page
- Give homelessness a go to avoid high rents urges government
- Breakthrough Science! Researchers Find That Nicking Ships May Have Consequences
- 'Clever pooch': Mongrel unties & kidnaps pedigree dog left outside shop
- Moon Landing, 50th Anniversary of the Biggest Lie Ever Told?
- New study confirms all your opinions, world views, beliefs, are correct
- Lobstergate scandal! Israeli embassy caught in laughable kosher cover-up
- Lunatic stage: The first Democratic debate, summarized and translated
- California town accidentally misspells stop sign
- War looms between unstable, warmongering, rogue nation and Iran
- A nervous Obama personally thanks Trump for taking the blame for pesky photos of immigrant children in cages
- John Bolton urges military action against the Sun after uncovering evidence it has nuclear capabilities
Quote of the Day
Without free speech, no search for truth is possible; without free speech, no discovery of truth is useful.
