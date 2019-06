© Comiso et al



Antarctic seas cooling, new study shows

Also, Antarctic Ocean COOLING, not warming!________________Both show a clear downward trend............Halley as well shows a downward station since 1956............Data from the Japan operated Syowa station and the Australia Casey stations both show no trend since 1961. Here we see no signs of any warming............The Davis station data go back 35 years and show a flat trend (very slight cooling in fact). No warming has been detected there since the great global warming scare began in the 1980s............This Antarctic station shows a definite cooling trend over the past 30 years............The Mirnyl station has been recording temperature data since 1967, more than half a century. It too is statistically flat, even showing a very slight cooling trend............Both D'Urvi and Mawson Antarctic stations have recorded data going back to the 1950s. As the following chart tells us, there's been no warming at these two long term stations as well............This station has not seen any warming in 40 years. Instead the trend has been cooling............In summary,...........Next we look at the annual temperatures of the 5 stations of the South Shetland Islands (located in the Antarctic Ocean).They too show no warming since 1993. Marsh has had a no warming trend since 1977. Where's the warming? There certainly isn't any at the South Pole.Finally a fresh comprehensive study by Zhous et al also tells us that summertime sea surface temperatures (SSTs) all around Antarctic coast have been COOLING.See comprehensive maps and graphs Thanks to Jimmy Walter for this link.