Antarctic sea ice has gained steadily over the past 40 years.
© Comiso et al
Also, Antarctic Ocean COOLING, not warming!
________________

Butler Island and Neumayer Stations

Both show a clear downward trend.
...........

Halley Station

Halley as well shows a downward station since 1956.
...........

Syowa and Casey Stations

Data from the Japan operated Syowa station and the Australia Casey stations both show no trend since 1961. Here we see no signs of any warming.

...........

Davis Station

The Davis station data go back 35 years and show a flat trend (very slight cooling in fact). No warming has been detected there since the great global warming scare began in the 1980s.

...........
Zhongshan Station

This Antarctic station shows a definite cooling trend over the past 30 years.
...........

Mirnyl Station

The Mirnyl station has been recording temperature data since 1967, more than half a century. It too is statistically flat, even showing a very slight cooling trend.
...........

Dumont D'Urvi and Mawson Stations

Both D'Urvi and Mawson Antarctic stations have recorded data going back to the 1950s. As the following chart tells us, there's been no warming at these two long term stations as well.
...........

Novolazarevsk Station

This station has not seen any warming in 40 years. Instead the trend has been cooling.
...........

In summary, not a single Antarctic coastal station shows warming, with most showing cooling.
...........

South Shetland Islands

Next we look at the annual temperatures of the 5 stations of the South Shetland Islands (located in the Antarctic Ocean).

They too show no warming since 1993. Marsh has had a no warming trend since 1977. Where's the warming? There certainly isn't any at the South Pole.

Antarctic seas cooling, new study shows

Finally a fresh comprehensive study by Zhous et al also tells us that summertime sea surface temperatures (SSTs) all around Antarctic coast have been COOLING.

See comprehensive maps and graphs.

