For the last few months, UPS has been using autonomous trucks to haul loads on a 115-mile route between Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona.The company announced that its venture capital arm had made a minority investment in San Diego-based autonomous software company, as confirmed with the company by Gizmodo TuSimple claims it can cut the average cost of shipping in a tractor-trailer by 30 percent. In an announcement about the new partnership, UPS Ventures managing partner, Todd Lewis, said the venture arm "collaborates with startups to explore new technologies and tailor them to help meet our specific needs." - Gizmodo And according to Verge,While the current system requires a backup human driver and an engineer,