© PTI

A day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India's commitment to a 'No First Use' nuclear policy is subject to future circumstances, Pakistan army described the Kashmir issue as "nuclear flashpoint". Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor on Saturday said: "Kashmir is definitely a nuclear flashpoint."Ghafoor further said that the Pakistani armed forces are fully prepared to repulse any form of Indian aggression.he said. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood QureshiIn a post on Twitter, Rajnath Singh said on Friday that while India had remained firmly committed to the doctrine of "No First Use", what would happen in the future would depend on circumstances. "Pokhran is the area which witnessed Atalji's firm resolve to make India a nuclear power and yet remain firmly committed to the doctrine ofResponding to the remark, Qureshi said in a tweet: "Another damning reminder of India's unbridled thirst for violence. Contrast to Pakistan's aggressive efforts to galvanise diplomacy as the UN Security Council met for 1st time formally since '65 on IOK validating International dispute status. History reminds fascist warmongering state can never win."