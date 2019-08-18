The Madness Begins

Parents Vs. Children

Taxpayers Funding Heavy Political Indoctrination

Virginia Tech and most other public universities have forgotten they work for us.

Get Up and Do Something

Penny Nance is president and CEO of Concerned Women for America, the nation's largest public-policy women's organization with a rich history of more than 30 years of helping our members across the country bring Biblical principles into all levels of public policy.