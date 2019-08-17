© Erik Trinkaus



may

What Neanderthals were like

More information: Trinkaus E, Samsel M, Villotte S (2019) External auditory exostoses among western Eurasian late Middle and Late Pleistocene humans. PLoS ONE 14(8): e0220464. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0220464 Journal information: PLoS ONE

What do surfers, kayakers and Neanderthals have in common?New research published Wednesday revealed thatBut unless Neanderthals were righteous dudes searching for the perfect wave, the findings, the scientists behind the study published in journal PLOS One said."It reinforces a number of arguments and sources of data, which has been denied them by some people in the field," lead author Erik Trinkaus at Washington University in St Louis told AFP.That's because in order to be successful at fishing, "you have to be able to have a certain minimal level of technology, you need to be able to know when the fish are going to be coming up the rivers or going along the coast — it's a fairly elaborate process," he said.Trinkaus and his colleagues, Sebastien Villotte and Mathilde Samsel from the University of Bordeaux,Such growths were first noted by French paleontologist Marcellin Boule in a classic 1911 monograph on the Neanderthal skeleton, but were never studied systematically until now.The authors wrote that their finding builds on previous scattered observations of Neanderthals exploiting aquatic resources, though"Which basically came down to 'How can you say these were made by Neanderthals? We know they're too dumb to do that,'" he said, adding: "There are going to be people who dismiss it and say: 'How can you go from bony growths in the ear to Neanderthal foraging ability?'"But, he argued, the work represents another piece of the puzzle of who our extinct relatives were and how close they were to us in their cognitive abilities and behavior."We're going beyond whether we share their genes, or whether they gave rise to us, to 'let's try to understand them as people.'"