Five fatalities caused by lightning at La Puntilla Beach in Santa Cruz del Norte, in the western province of Mayabeque, local media reported.Due to the phenomenon, two adults and three children lost their lives and another child received injuries, according to Granma newspaper.After being stabilized, the child was transferred to the Juan Manuel Márquez pediatric hospital in Havana, to receive specialized care.According to the newspaper, competent authorities work on the identification of the victims, with the aim of making their names, ages and origin known.This Caribbean island is one of the territories most affected by lightning in the world due to the great electrical activity that characterizes storms in this territory.Source: PRENSA LATINA NEWS AGENCY