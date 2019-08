© AFP / Yuri Kadobnov



A Russian senator and a former riot police commander said officers acted unprofessionally and used "excessive force" against protesters at unsanctioned rallies in Moscow.Thousands of people have participated in several protests in Moscow in recent weeks, rallying against what they believe is the unfair treatment of several opposition candidates, which were barred from running in the upcoming city council election. Some of the demonstrations were unsanctioned and led to scuffles with police, and subsequent arrests.More than 1,000 people were detained at an unsanctioned protest on July 27. Senator Vyacheslav Markhayev called this development "scary." A police veteran and a member of the Communist Party, he had led an anti-riot unit in the past in the eastern Buryatia region. He also served several tours in Chechnya during an armed conflict there.he said."As a former special police unit commander, I believe the actions of the forces tasked with upholding the public order [in Moscow] were unlawful and professionally incompetent."There were reports of violence from both sides, as sporadic skirmishes broke out during the demonstrations. Some protesters were accused of throwing stones, bottles, and trash bins at the officers, as well as resisting arrest. The activists, meanwhile, say police injured people with batons and acted unnecessarily rough when pinning unarmed protesters to the ground.On Monday, Moscow police had launched an internal investigation into the incident.