5G Agriculture: More food from franken farming?
Thu, 01 Aug 2019 09:55 UTC
Just what might this new perspective be?
A 5G perspective, of course!
The lucky plants and animals will be surrounded by thousands of tiny gadgets that will transmit back to the farmer precise details of their state of health or sickness. However, what is not mentioned and understood is that these tiny gadgets will, in the process, shoot a steady stream of high powered millimetre wave length microwave frequencies into the farmer's best cows and crops, precipitating them to sicken and die.
However, what is clearly important for this leading mobile phone corporation, is that the farmer will get 'Real Time' monitoring of exactly which part of his farm needs more or less agrichemicals, water and synthetic nitrate fertilizer - without him having to move his bum out of the office chair. Wow!
But wait, that isn't all the tricks that these 5G gadgets can play, this 5G agricultural technology will also be used to irradiate his food on its way to the super store, as part of the 'quality control' techniques that supermarkets like to boast about. While, at the same time, it will supposedly be able to detect any problems that might show-up in the food and alert the seller of such.
But, one wonders, will it detect the problems it is causing the food by irradiating it in order to see if it has problems?
Hmm... where did I hear of something similar to all this before? Oh yes, of course, GMO! The 'wonder technology' that was going to sweep the world clean of any and all problems, enriching the lucky farmers who bought into it - as non-users went bankrupt and unfortunate producers and consumers of organic foods starved to death.
In this regard, what should be addressed are the large number of successful class actions being taken against Monsanto/Bayer for poisoning consumers with the glyphosate herbicide that accompanies all GMO plants in the field. 5G vegetables, like their GMO cousins, may not seem quite so appetizing once buyers realize that they have altered DNA, microwaved vitamins and negative nutritional value.
Yes, 5G food will be the GMO food look-alike. Maybe those foolish enough to rely for their daily diets on supermarket produce, will like the fact that what they eat comes already microwaved. Most supermarkets consider dead food to be safe food; anything fresh and living obviously carries the serious risk of making people healthy.
So let's get real. 5G agriculture will be the final nail in the coffin of any farmers foolish enough to adopt it. It will not save their bank balances just as genetically modified food production has ultimately failed the expectations of tens of thousands of farmers in the USA and beyond.
It is just one more toxic scam within the egregious global roll-out of 5G - and its attempt to monitor, control and irradiate all that lives, breathes and has the expectation of a life worth living.
This article is based on the report '5G Technology in Agriculture Will Be a Revolution' Polish Agro News on line, 22nd July 2019.
About the author
