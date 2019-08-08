Society's Child
Picture of French police officer seemingly strangling a man is real - taken during Yellow Vest protest in Nantes
Thu, 08 Aug 2019 16:46 UTC
A helmeted policeman seemingly strangling a relatively old man on the ground: this black and white image has been doing the rounds on social networks. While Internet users wondered about the origin of the snapshot, some suspect that it was taken in Moscow during recent oppositional demonstrations, it is the photographer Bsaz who captured this image on August 3rd in Nantes.
The scene indeed took place during a demonstration against police violence riddled with excesses, on the sidelines of a rally for the young Steve Maia Caniço, who went missing in Nantes after a violent dispersal by the police of an evening, and whose body was found in the Loire.
As was reported on the CheckNews page of the Libération website, the same scene was also filmed by the reporter Mezone. In his footage, we see the individual in the photo, shirtless, approaching and talking to the police with big gestures. As he seems to turn around, a policeman rushes towards him and then slams him violently on the ground, a hand gripping the civilian's neck. A baton blow forces the cameraman to back down while the detention continues.
The reporter, interviewed by Libération, assures that the protester had "done nothing prior" despite the tense context, and testifies: "The person on the ground in the photo went to the BAC to tell them that a man was on the ground, just a little further, to ask them to calm down."
The Police Information and Communication Service (Sicop), in turn, said that the man had "thrown a glass bottle against a police officer", a scene that is not visible in the footage. He was then "driven by the police to the hospital" because of the effect of tear gas. Still according to the same source, he admitted the projectile throw, then was released from custody.
In other images posted on Twitter, we can distinguish the same man at the foot of a BAC agent who stopped him. Handcuffed, he seems to have trouble breathing.
In right knowledge the study of man must proceed on parallel lines with the study of the world, and the study of the world must run parallel with the study of man.
Pigs are so cool...cant imagine how you could butcher one...
That boyfriend sounds pretty guilty ... sounds like there isn't anything unusual about someone out jogging at 10:00 AM And then if he spoke to her...
"I don't like white people in my hood," Settle down Hoss....I dont imagine the white people are crazy about it either...
Nada, excellent quote! . LonSabbitical, officially proclaiming martial law allows the government to do a LOT more to infringe on rights and...
Yeah, but in reality, who has really been hunting the deplorables? Conservatives have been hunting them for decades now. Remember "trickle down...
While the police's version of the incident from the same article (machine translation)