© Frontera

How does a country control currency?

Which countries manipulate their currency?

How does a country manipulate currency?

Why would a country want to weaken its currency?

How does China manipulate its currency, according to the US?

On Monday, theBut all countries manage their own national currencies. Here's a quick explainer of what this means.Government central banks control currency by regularly setting interest rates, through issuing new bank notes, and managing foreign currency reserves. National regulators also manage currencies on the open market to weaken or strengthen the exchange rate if the market price rises or falls too quickly.In effect, all countries manipulate their currencies in one way or another. Recent examples include Quantitative Easing programs by the US, the European Union, Japan, and others, in the years following the 2008 financial crisis.Why is that currency manipulation?The more money you print, the less it is worth.Simply explained,Following the laws of supply and demand, the result is that the manipulating country reduces the demand for its own currency while increasing the demand for foreign currencies.A country may want to weaken its currency in order to manufacture domestic goods more cheaply and make them more competitive on the global market. The US has accused China of doing just that in response to recent tariff hikes on Chinese goods.The downside is that imported goods become more expensive for Chinese consumers.The Chinese currency, called the renminbi or the yuan, is what the US callsSo according to Washington, this means that, unlike the US dollar, which rises and falls in value in free market trading,