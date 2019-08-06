vaping lung disease

More people hospitalized with serious lung problems linked to vaping have been found.
It was thought to be the healthy alternative to cigarettes. But it turns out that vaping is creating a sudden and mysterious rise in lung diseases. At least in Wisconsin, USA.

Since June 2019, an increasing number of teens and young adults have been hospitalized with serious lung problems - shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, and weight loss - linked to vaping in Wisconsin.

In total, 11 cases have been identified, including a cluster of eight, and the state's disease detectives are looking into seven other possible cases.


"We strongly urge people to avoid vaping products and e-cigarettes. Anyone — especially young people who have recently vaped — experiencing unexplained breathing problems should see a doctor."

According to health officials, patients reported vaping nicotine as well as THC in the weeks and months before their symptoms first appeared. It's still not clear whether they will experience any long term effects.

The cause of these injuries remains unknown, but officials have explicitly warned residents to not vape. And now the CDC has now joined the investigation.

E-cigarettes can be a useful tool for getting traditional tobacco smokers to quit, but we know little about the short- and long-term health effects of these products.

My brother does vape and I hope he will never contract such sudden and mysterious lung disease. And sometimes these e-cigarettes also explode, dangerously injuring smokers.