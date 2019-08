It was thought to be the healthy alternative to cigarettes. But it turns out that vaping is creating a sudden and mysterious rise in lung diseases. At least in Wisconsin, USA.Since June 2019, an increasing number of teens and young adults have been hospitalized with serious lung problems - shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, and weight loss - linked to vaping in Wisconsin.E-cigarettes can be a useful tool for getting traditional tobacco smokers to quit, but we know little about the short- and long-term health effects of these products.My brother does vape and I hope he will never contract such sudden and mysterious lung disease. And sometimes these e-cigarettes also explode, dangerously injuring smokers.