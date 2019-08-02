© Jenna DeAngelis/CBS2



A sinkhole nearly swallowed a car with a driver and her kids inside Thursday in Brooklyn.Some neighbors were shocked, others say they'd raised concerns before.Seeing the massive sinkhole is one thing, but watching a car nearly fall into it is hard for the neighbors to fathom.Witnesses said a woman and children were inside the car at the time."They were screaming for help," said Henry Tores.DeAngelis spoke with a bus driver who saw the car teetering at the edge of the opening."When I turn, then I see she's going down in the hole, then I stopped," he said. "I was behind the car. God spared my life."Fortunately, no one was hurt.The city's Department of Environmental Protection said there was a break on a 30-inch sewer that runs under the roadway."The roadway is supported by the soil and everything that's underneath it. If there's a break on infrastructure, such as a sewer pipe, the soil that's supporting the roadway can give way," said DEP Communications Director Ted Timbers. "That's what happened here."Some residents in the area raised concerns, saying roadwork was done there within the last year."Not just repaved but redone. It was dug up, there were new gas lines put in perhaps a few months ago," Bushwick resident Gypsy Guillen Kaiser said."Call them over and over, 311. Call them for this. This hole was sinking," said resident Jimmy Grant.Neighbors said it could have been much worse."It's a matter of public safety, and it could have happened to anyone in this neighborhood or driving through it," Kaiser said.DeAngelis asked the DEP who is responsible, but the agency said that is under investigation.Fortunately nobody was hurt, and as the car was towed away, it didn't appear to have much visible damage.