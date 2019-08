Heads up, Floridians: A dangerous and potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus has been detected in the state, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County (DOH-Orange) announced late last week. EEE, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is a rare disease that's spread by infected mosquitoes. EEEV "is one of a group of mosquito-transmitted viruses that can cause inflammation of the brain (encephalitis)," the federal health agency says. EEE is more common in Atlantic and Gulf Coast states, though the CDC said some cases have been reported in the Great Lakes area. It's rare; only 5 to 10 cases are reported each year in the U.S.There's no specific treatment for the infection, either.The best way to prevent EEEV and other mosquito-borne ailments is by draining standing water (like in birdbaths, in buckets or on pool covers), and covering skin clothing and using DEET-containing insect repellent when outside.