© Global Look / Florian Kopp

Brazil's embrace of highly toxic pesticides - the government has approved 262 so far this year and loosened regulations on what is considered "extremely toxic" - is affecting people far outside its borders, an expert tells RT.environmental journalist and founding member of the Green Economic Institute think tank Oliver Tickell told RT, explaining that"This is not just a problem for Brazil and Brazilian people and people exposed in the countryside to these pesticides and consumers and farmers," Tickell warned. "It is actually affecting people all over the world through Brazil's agricultural exports."ANVISA, the Brazilian public health regulatory agency, relaxed pesticide regulations last week so that only those chemicals with lethal potential can be classified as "extremely toxic," triggering a massive backlash from environmental groups, human rights organizations, and food safety advocates.Dozens of pesticides banned or strictly regulated in the EU, including paraquat and chlorpyrifos, were already permitted for use in Brazil before Bolsonaro took power, and the country uses approximately 400,000 tons of pesticides per year, according to Human Rights Watch. While Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina has flatly denied Brazil uses any more pesticides than any other country, attributing such allegations to "data manipulation" and accusing critics of "terrorism," EcoWatch claims the country consumes more pesticides per capita than any other nation.