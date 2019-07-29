monsoon rains continue to affect most of the country

At least 600 people have been killed and over 25 million others affected by flooding due to the torrential monsoon rains in Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Myanmar, the UN has said.At that 600 people have reportedly been killed in monsoon-related incidents, he said.our humanitarian colleagues tell us".In India, UNICEF is working with the state governments to provide multi-sectoral planning and coordination support in the three worst-affected states of Assam, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.The UN agency said that whileIn India, more than 10 million people have been affected across Assam, Bihar, parts of UP and other north-eastern states, including more than 4.3 million children.While parts of India have been suffering from heavy rainfall and flooding, other parts are still reeling from the aftermath of severe heat and water deficit, affecting almost half of the country.and the UN is helping to assess needs to determine the necessary response and is also supporting the government in the areas of water and sanitation as well as health.waters in some areas have receded, allowing some of those who had been uprooted to return home, but"The governments in all four countries are leading the response with support from the UN, aid agencies and the private sector," Haq said."Millions of children have seen their lives turned upside down by the torrential rainfall, flooding and landslides," UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia Jean Gough said.In Nepal, an estimated 68,666 people are temporarily displaced, including 28,702 children. A total of 88 people have died, including 47 children (15 girls and 32 boys).particularly the central-northern and south-east regions.Cox's Bazar home to more than a million Rohingya refugees - has been hit by excessive rain this month."Across the region, we are seeing the devastating impact of extreme weather events on children and families. As weather events become more extreme, unpredictable and erratic, it is children who are paying the heaviest price," said Gough.