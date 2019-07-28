© Unknown



The Taliban has rejected a statement from a senior Afghan minister who said he hoped direct talks would begin within two weeks between the militant group and the government in Kabul.Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban's political office in Qatar, said on July 28 thatAnother Taliban spokesman,, saidon a meeting between government officials and the insurgent group. Once the insurgents reach a deal with the United States, the Taliban would be open to intra-Afghan talks, Mujahid said, insisting that any government representatives would have to participate in a personal capacity.The comments come the day after Abdul Salam Rahimi, Afghanistan's state minister for peace affairs, told reporters that a 15-member Afghan government delegation was "preparing for direct talks" with the Taliban.Rahimi said, as U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad was continuing a visit to Kabul.is expected to return to Qatar during the next week forTwo Taliban officials told RFE/RL on condition of anonymity on July 28 that the group's negotiating team will include five more officials, rising to 19 the number of Taliban negotiators.Both Washington and the Taliban have said recently thatwhich would require direct talks between the Taliban and representatives of Afghanistan's government.On July 28, Ghani marked the official start of Afghanistan's presidential election campaign by insisting that "peace is coming" and that negotiations with the Taliban "will take place."Ghani was speaking at a rally in Kabul marking the start of two months of campaigning, a day after heAfghanistan's High Peace Council. The body had been appointed by the president and previously had been meant to lead Kabul's peace efforts with the Taliban.Ghani, who is facing 17 other candidates, hopes to score a second term at the delayed presidential election, now set for September 28.