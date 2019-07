© AccuWeather

© AccuWeather

The storm system that triggered severe thunderstorms in parts of the Carolinas on Tuesday signaled the end to the prolonged stretch of stifling heat and humidity that has been baking the Southeast.North Carolina was hit the hardest by Tuesday's storms, with nearly two dozen reports of wind damage across the state.The passage of this front has brought lower temperature and humidity levels to much of the region which will linger through much of this week.A recently installed weather station run by Virginia Tech Meteorology showed a low temperature of 38 F in Canaan Valley, West Virginia Wednesday morning. The station is situated at an elevation of 3,105 feet.High temperatures, with the exception of the Florida Peninsula, should generally be in the 80s through Friday, and comfortable humidity levels should cap temperatures to around 90 F."Some cities in the Southern states that may challenge record lows include Little Rock, Arkansas, Dallas, Oklahoma City, Houston, San Antonio and Nashville, Tennessee," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.As the week progresses, these cities and others will challenge daily record lows.During Thursday morning, the temperature came within 1 degree of the record low of 64 in San Antonio. At Dallas the temperature came within 2 degrees of the record low of 65 set in 1915. The existing record was set in 1911.The record low of 70 set in 1976 at Corpus Christi, Texas, was eclipsed by 1 degree. Charlotte, North Carolina, also drifted below the record of 62 set in 1947 with a low of 61 Thursday morning.On Friday morning, the unseasonably cool air will challenge temperature records that date back to 1904 in Victoria (69 F) and San Antonio (67 F).The fall-like air mass will create a perfect setting for outdoor activities such as picnics, barbecues, hiking, biking and golfing this week.In addition, cooling demands will decrease and allow residents to save some money on their electric bill. Some residents may even be able to shut off their air conditioning units completely for a few days.Abundant sunshine will accompany the pleasant air, so residents should make sure to apply and reapply sunscreen if spending prolonged time outdoors in the sun.A return to the heat and humidity experienced this past week and during much of July so far is forecast to hold off until early next week, with only gradually increasing temperatures expected this weekend.The weather will not be cool with low humidity everywhere, however.Steamy air with showers and thunderstorms will extend across a large part of Florida into the end of the week and then expand northward and westward along much of the Gulf coast this weekend."As showers and thunderstorms repeat over the Florida Peninsula, the risk of urban and low-lying area flooding will increase substantially ," Sosnowski said."A few inches of rain may fall on a daily basis over part of the Peninsula."This same zone, which represents the stalled cool front may also be a region where gradual tropical development may take place