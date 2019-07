© Adalah



False information

Israel's education ministry is requiring all high school students, including Palestinian citizens of Israel, to take a propaganda course and test as a condition for going on overseas school trips. Adalah , a legal advocacy group for Palestinians in Israel, sent a letter last month to the ministry of education demanding that it remove the requirement and end the hasbara course."This is outrageous and illegal."Adalah is acting on behalf of the Masar Institute for Education which runs schools in Nazareth.One of its schools used to run an exchange program with a high school in Sweden, designed to foster international dialogue and cultural exchange.But the school had to stop the program as the only way to avoid subjecting its students to the Israeli government's racist, and specifically anti-Arab, propaganda.Each question has only one "correct" answer that is a "political stance that the student must adopt."The course teaches students that modern sources of anti-Semitism include BDS - the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement for Palestinian rights - as well as what it calls "Muslim organizations."The course also forces political stances on students related to Israel's 2005 withdrawal of settlers from Gaza and other matters related to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Adalah states."The mere fact of presenting in such a one-sided manner questions that by their nature require dialogue conveys a misleading message to the students, and thwarts any attempt to educate them towards dialogue and to examine complex issues from all perspectives before formulating a position," the letter states.