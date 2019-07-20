© Suffolk County Council



"There does seem to be a slight increase in hoarding in this period.

A hoard of Roman coins found in a field may have been hidden there during the Boudiccan revolt, an expert has said., by a metal detectorist.Dr Anna Booth, who examined the find, said there "might be a link with the Boudiccan revolt" and the coins.Most of the coins dated from the Republic era, pre-27BC, but there were also denarii minted during the reigns of emperors Augustus, Tiberius, Caligula and Nero.Dr Booth said: "This hoard is interesting because"There might be a link with the Boudiccan revolt which took place in AD61 in this region."She added: "It was quite a tumultuous time in East Anglia.It is a stretch of the imagination, we are not 100% sure, but in this region it is tempting to say this is because of what was happening in this period."Thousands died during Boudicca's revolt across East Anglia after she united local tribes against the Roman rulers.Colchester, then the capital of Roman Britain, London and St Albans were all destroyed before she was defeated.The find, from August 2018, was made up of 58 solid silver coins, two of which were silver-plated copies.Senior coroner Nigel Parsley declared it to be treasure at an inquest in Ipswich.