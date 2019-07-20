© Brock Curzon/Instagram



Snowfall in July?! YupIf you thought Kelowna's Big White Ski Resort didn't receive snow in the summer, think again.Non-sticking summer snowfall isn't an unusual sight on the mountain."The top of the mountain sits at 7,606 feet higher than Whistler Blackcomb and it snows at least once every month," said Michael Ballingall Sr. Vice President of Sale and Marketing at Big White Ski Resort.But, that wasn't the case for avid mountain biker Brock Curzon who described his time on the lower level biking runs as quite the experience.Curzon wrote in an Instagram post, "well that was a solid five seasons in four hours.""Any time it's wet the riding is way more challenging but this was also dealing with hail pelting off your face,winds as high as 20 km/hr, plus the rain, snow and mud on your goggles."Curzon explained that extremely hot conditions leave little to no moisture for the dirt and that snow is not ideal either. He said the snow was beginning to accumulate on one of the Bullet chair lift decks."Definitely, don't want the snow, or for it to be that cold or wet."