Comment: Rather than present "just the facts, ma'am", we bring you this news item - a new Trump tweet - as reported by a left-wing political activist 'news' site, i.e. AlterNet. Be warned - you're about to encounter numerous examples of labeling, dichotomous thinking, mind-reading, and negative filtering.
President Donald Trump is not letting go of his latest obsession: the four progressive Democratic freshmen Congresswomen who are also women of color.
Comment: Oy. Nothing like starting out with a bang. More accurately, Omar, Tlaib, Ocasio-Cortez and Pressley are obsessed with Trump. Just check their twitter feeds. Not only that, these upstart freshmen (women?) are leading an open rebellion against their own Speaker of the House, claiming that Pelosi is also a racist. Generally, that's political suicide, but this lot doesn't seem to care. The next election may bring a dose of reality.
In an early Wednesday morning rant Trump quoted Louisiana Republican Senator John Kennedy, a chameleon who likes to appear as a moderate on MSNBC, then take off his mask and reveal himself as strongly conservative.
Comment: "Strongly conservative" = anywhere to the right of Karl Marx.
Trump, quoting Kennedy, called the four Congresswomen, "wack jobs" and "the four horsewomen of the apocalypse," a phrase white nationalist Fox News host Laura Ingraham coined to attack the progressive Democrats when they were first elected in November.
"In America, if you hate our Country, you are free to leave. The simple fact of the matter is, the four Congresswomen think that America is wicked in its origins, they think that America is even more wicked now, that we are all racist and evil. They're entitled to their opinion, they're Americans. Now I'm entitled to my opinion, & I just think they're left wing cranks. They're the reason there are directions on a shampoo bottle, & we should ignore them. The 'squad' has moved the Democrat Party substantially LEFT, and they are destroying the Democrat Party. I'm appalled that so many of our Presidential candidates are falling all over themselves to try to agree with the four horsewomen of the apocalypse. I'm entitled to say that they're Wack Jobs."Here's Sen. Kennedy last night talking to Fox News' host Tucker Carlson, who has been accused of being a white supremacist.
Trump finished his rant by claiming - falsely - House Democrats are getting nothing done. Meanwhile, the truth is the House has passed 325 bills but "grim reaper" Mitch McConnell is refusing to allow almost any to come to the floor.
Comment: Notice that Badash gives no specific examples of the bills being held up, nor the reasons why that may be. Maybe because the bills show no compromise with the Republicans?
Comment: So much wrong in so few paragraphs. Mr. Badash is very free in his accusations of white supremacy. But then, you can be very free with such accusations when you don't feel the need to provide any kind of substantiation to support them. That's far-left journalism in a nutshell.