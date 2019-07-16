© Getty Images



A week ago, when The Saturday Age appeared before Judge Morrish to apply for the order to be lifted, Assange's Melbourne lawyer, Grace Morgan, said he did not consent to or oppose its revocation.Ms Morgan, of Robert Stary Lawyers, passed a handwritten note to the judge that elaborated on Assange's ''assistance''. Judge Morrish then said the contents of the redacted paragraph, if unexplained, ''are apt to be utterly misleading and dangerous because they convey the impression that Mr Assange is an informer and he's not''.This week Assange has been fighting moves in London to extradite him to Sweden to face sex claims.Ms Morgan yesterday read the following clarifying statement to the court on Assange's behalf: ''In 1993, when Mr Assange was in his early 20s, he provided assistance to investigators from the Victoria Police child exploitation unit.''My client assisted in relation to two investigations. His role was limited to providing technical advice and support [and] to assist in the prosecution of persons suspected of publishing and distributing child pornography on the internet.''Mr Assange's participation was concluded in the mid-90s. He is not aware of the ultimate outcomes of the operations, but understands that his technical expertise was of value to the investigations.''Mr Assange received no personal benefit from this contribution and was pleased to be in a position to assist.''Judge Morrish's original concerns related to prejudicing the administration of justice or endangering the physical safety of any person.Before Assange's position was clarified, she asked last week, ''How long would he last if he had a reputation of being an informer?''