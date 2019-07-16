'No,' Ocasio-Cortez said with a big grin to DailyMail.com Wednesday afternoon, when asked if she'd be changing her Twitter habits after Pelosi's lecture. She then went onto the House floor to vote.
The New York Democrat has 4.7 million Twitter followers, almost twice that amount of Pelosi's 2.66 million.
Her defiance comes after the speaker told lawmakers earlier in the day to share their complaints with her and not their followers on Twitter.
'You got a complaint? You come and talk to me about it. But do not tweet about our members and expect us to think that that is just ok,' Pelosi said, according to a source in the room.
Ocasio-Cortez was in the room to hear that message as she was spotted leaving the meeting after it was over.
The speaker pushed to cool tensions between her more moderate and liberal wings of the party in the wake of a public boiling over that was partially due to comments she made to The New York Times about Ocasio-Cortez and her 'squad' of liberal lawmakers.
Pelosi warned members of her party during an early morning meeting in the Capitol that they were endangering the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives with the public bickering.
Her speech was designed to unify the party and got applauded by lawmakers, according to a source in the room.
And her comments on Twitter were not meant about any specific lawmaker but a general warning about the use of social media, a Pelosi spokesperson told DailyMail.com.
The unification call came after Pelosi criticized members of 'the squad' as they call themselves - Representatives Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley - for voting against the $4.6 billion border bill, where $3 billion of that would provide funding for humanitarian aid at the U.S.-Mexican border.
The version of the bill that ended up passing the House last month was the Republican-version, after the Democrat version was rejected in the Senate. Pelosi supported the GOP legislation and slammed the lawmakers who didn't.
'All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world,' Pelosi told The New York Times. 'But they didn't have any following. They're four people and that's how many votes they got.'
Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to criticize the speaker.
'That public 'whatever' is called public sentiment,' Ocasio-Cortez tweeted hours after Pelosi's comments were published. 'And wielding the power to shift it is how we actually achieve meaningful change in this country. Having respect for ourselves doesn't mean we lack respect for her. It means we won't let everyday people be dismissed,' she noted.
Ocasio-Cortez had also taken to Twitter to encourage Democrats not to vote for the Republican border bill, which passed 230-195 before lawmakers left on their Fourth of July recess.
The speaker said she didn't regret her comment to The Times. 'Regrets is not what I do,' she told reporters after her meeting with lawmakers.
The speaker also indicated she wasn't happy with tweets from House staffers, who took to social media to air their complaints about members of Congress.
Saikat Chakrabarti, Ocasio-Cortez's chief of staff, attacked Pelosi in a series of tweets over the weekend, criticizing her comments on the 'squad,' and also tore into Blue Dog Democrats - as the more moderate members of the party are known - calling them the 'New Southern Democrats.'
'They certainly seem hell-bent to do to black and brown people today what the old Southern Democrats did in the 40s,' he wrote on Twitter before deleting his post.
Comment: If in doubt, play the racism card!
'By the way, our caucus is very upset about some of the comments that have come from the staff,' Pelosi told reporters after the meeting with her caucus.
And Pelosi told lawmakers Wednesday morning it was better to do something than nothing for the migrant children being held at the border.
'Mitch McConnell would have been very happy if we passed nothing, and nothing was done. He doesn't care about the children,' she said of the Senate GOP leader.
'But to have nothing go to the children. I just couldn't do that. I'm here to help the children when it's easy and when it's hard. Some of you are here to make a beautiful pâté but we're making sausage most of the time,' she added.
Comment: Spare us the rhetoric and crocodile tears, Nancy.
She warned them to stay unified against the GOP.
'We are up against this - a Republican Party, in the administration and in the Congress, that does not believe in governance - in honoring it's responsibility to the people, does not believe in science, data, truth, evidence, fact to act upon,' she said.
'So, don't play into their hands. Every day some of our Members have to fight the fight for their re-election. It's easy for me in my district, right? I never have to worry about whether a Democrat will represent that district, whether it's me or somebody else. But, in their districts, it makes a difference for what we can do for the American people if we have the Majority,' she lectured.
'So, I hope there will be some level of respect and sensitivity for our - each individual experience that we bring to this Caucus. When we won the Majority in '06, we were able to do great things for the country and, including a path to electing a Democratic President. This time we have that same opportunity except we didn't win the Senate, and that's a challenge.'
Pelosi told the lawmakers to save their ire for her. 'You make me the target, but don't make our Blue Dogs and our new Dems the target in all of this because we have important fish to fry,' she added. But she reminded them 'we're a family.'
'While we're on the subject of family, let me just say, in every family you have your moments,' she said, adding 'sometimes all of us on this side of the room are in agreement vis a vis them to the back of the room or to the front of the room. But we're all a resource to each other and we must never undermine the strength of anyone in our caucus.'
Her lecture came after Ocasio-Cortez revealed she has not spoken to Pelosi in months and suggested she was given a series of major committee assignments in an attempt to keep her busy. 'I think sometimes people think that we have a relationship,' she told The New Yorker Radio Hour.
When asked whether they did, the Democratic congresswoman said: 'Not particularly - not one that I think is distinguished from anyone else.' Ocasio-Cortez admitted she hasn't spoken to the speaker one-on-one in months. 'The last time I kind of spoke to her one on one was when she asked me to join the Select Committee on Climate Change,' she said. Pelosi announced the members of that committee in February - six months ago.
The latest revelations from the New York lawmaker come as the power struggle between the young liberals elected in last year's wave election and the older generation of Democratic leadership spill over into the public.
Pelosi sparked the latest battle with 'the squad' - a group of four lawmakers who have become the face of liberal, diverse Democrats who joined Congress after the 2018 election. The most prominent of those is Ocasio-Cortez, who has become a Democratic force to be reckoned with - a prominence she suggested the party leadership was aware of, noting she was given several prominent committee assignments in an effort to keep her busy - and likely out of their hair.
'I was assigned to some of the busiest committees and four subcommittees. So my hands are full. And sometimes I wonder if they're trying to keep me busy,' she said.
Comment: Not surprising when she makes embarrassing blunders like this: AOC scores own goal in attack on ex-ICE chief over migrant 'family separation'
The New York lawmaker was assigned to the House Financial Services Committee and the House Committee on Oversight and Reform - both panels are investigating President Donald Trump.
In the hour-long interview with the New Yorker, Ocasio-Cortez touched on many topics, including her recent visit to the border to visit immigrants being held in detention facilities there and her thoughts on the 2020 presidential campaign.
Comment: And this...AOC was facing an empty parking lot during 'emotional border protest'
But it's her 'catfight' with Pelosi that has garnered the most attention in recent days - including a public mocking from White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway. Ocasio-Cortez described governing in Washington D.C. a 'mess' and complained too much power was given to the speaker. 'I've been pretty shocked at the concentration of power internally,' she said of her arrival on Capitol Hill in January. She noted there is an 'insane amount of power in a handful of people,' including Pelosi as Speaker of the House.
Ocasio-Cortez said she didn't think Pelosi was annoyed at her for turning down a spot on the Select Committee on Climate Change, which Ocasio-Cortez said she did because the speaker wouldn't meet her conditions for joining the group - a timetable to draft legislation, subpoena power, and no member on the panel could take fossil fuel money.
The freshman lawmaker also said Democratic leadership was too busy trying to preserve the Democratic majority to worry much about her. 'I think leadership, their primary goal right now, is making sure everyone who won a swing seat comes back. So I think that's where a lot of their time, rightfully, I think justifiably invested,' Ocasio-Cortez said.
House Democrats have struggled with their new power dynamic in the wake of the 2018 election - the group of young, diverse, more liberal lawmakers versus the more moderate wing of the party.
Pelosi has struggled to balance those broader tensions in the party. The progressive Democrat from New York said Democrats who voted along with Republicans on the spending plan were making a huge mistake in trusting President Trump to address issues at the border.
And one of the most prominent women in Trump's White House - counselor Kellyanne Conway - injected herself into the battle when she called it a 'major meow moment' and a 'catfight' during an interview on Fox & Friends on Tuesday morning.
'Major meow moment, a brushing back in a huge catfight. Really ridiculing them,' Conway said.
Ocasio-Cortez responded by calling out the sexist nature of the term 'catfight' and ridiculing Republicans for not having 'elected enough women' to see that sometimes 'two adult women happen to disagree with each other.'
And Pressley, a Democratic congresswoman from Massachusetts, slammed Conway as well, accusing her of trying to cause a distraction from what was happening on the border. '@KellyannePolls oh hi Distraction Becky. Remember that time your boss tore babies from their mothers' arms and threw them in cages? Yeah take a seat and keep my name out of your lying mouth,' she tweeted in response.
Pressley was on the trip to the border last week where several members of Congress visited detention facilities and highlighted the treatment of migrants being held there.
The freshman lawmaker also had words for Pelosi and her comment to the Times.
'I do not believe that that advances the cause, or helps our party or strengthens us going into 2020,' she told Boston NPR affiliate WGBH.