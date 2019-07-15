© Washington Post



Tropical Storm Barry forecast to be a rainmaker and drop 6-10 inches of rain on already soaked and flooded US farmland. This time though it is happening in the pollination period for rice so that is expected to take a hit as well. Mississippi will hit massive flood stage again delaying barge traffic and this will ruin many fields with newly emerged corn. Another and possibly final blow to US 2019 agriculture.Climate Revolution is a 'Must Read' for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.