sources said.Reuters and the Wall Street Journal reported citing sources familiar with the matter, without specifying what those restrictions might be. The FTC only narrowly approved the fine in a vote that came down along party lines.Under that agreement, reached after Facebook hadNor was Cambridge Analytica the only violation the FTC uncovered: during the investigation, which began last March, the regulator foundEven though the fine is larger by a factor of 100 than the next-largest FTC penalty for privacy violation, it's alsoMany of the company's critics - including the two Democratic commissioners who voted against it - felt it didn't go far enough, pushing for the agency to actively rein in Facebook's abuses lest other companies follow its example.Facebook's legal troubles are far from over, though.including the data-sharing deals and unauthorized hoarding of users' email address books, and several members of Congress, including Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) and Mark Warner (D-Virginia), have proposed legislation to rein in Big Tech abuses.