Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hizballah movement, says the United States has been attempting to open communications with his group despite imposing new sanctions against its leaders.The administration of President Donald Trump "is seeking to open channels of communication to Hizballah in Lebanon through mediators.... These are the American pragmatists," Nasrallah told Hizballah's Al-Manar TV on July 12, without elaborating.In the same interview,He said that "Iran is able to bombard Israel with ferocity and force.Nasrallah said. There was no immediate comment from the U.S. State Department in response to Nasrallah's remarks.Tensions have soared between the United States and Iran in recent days, with some observers expressing fears about the outbreak of a possible armed conflict.The U.S. Treasury Department on July 9 said it was imposingwho are accused of using their positions to further the aims of the Iran-backed militant group and "bolster Iran's malign activities."The Treasury saidwho is in charge of Hizballah's Liaison and Coordination Unit responsible for coordinating with Lebanese security agencies,The action marked the first time Washington has taken aim at the group's elected politicians, although it has designated Hizballah as a terrorist organization. It has also sanctioned 50 people and entities linked to Hizballah since 2017.that came as "part of the ongoing battle" against Hizballah and its allies.Nasrallah said. "At the end of the day, Hizballah is an important part of the country. The Lebanese government will tell the Americans, as it has before, that these are a part we cannot ignore."A State Department official said it was sending a message to the rest of the Lebanese government that it "needs to sever its dealings" with these officials.Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said the sanctions would not affect government work.