US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are set to launch raids on Sunday against undocumented migrants who have existing deportation orders. According to a report by the New York Times, ICE agents are expected to arrest thousands of migrants in 10 major US cities, beginning this weekend.National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd has denounced Hillary Clinton for openly advising illegal immigrants on how to evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in a tweet posted on 11 July, reports the Daily Caller.Speaking on Fox News Friday, Judd, who leads the Border Patrol's union of nearly 20,000 members, voiced his incredulity at Clinton's audacious move.Judd's comments follow a tweet the former first lady posted on Thursday, which featured a list, written in Spanish, of recommendations for illegal migrants to follow in order to avoid apprehension and deportation from ICE agents.​Hillary Clinton's tweet was in response to US President Donald Trump's planned immigration raids.The operation is slated to target up to 2,000 families in as many as 10 cities, including Houston, Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles and other major immigration destinations, said officials who spoke to the Washington Post on the condition of anonymity.