The attorneys for Jeffrey Epstein, the alleged child sex trafficker and global jet-setter of unknown wealth, told the court Thursday that they wanted to keep Epstein's mysterious finances under seal, and the Justice Department declined to take a position on Epstein's request.Epstein has been in jail since he was arrested by authorities at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on his way home from Paris this weekend. His indictment, unsealed Monday, alleges that he "sexually exploited and abused dozens of minor girls at his homes in Manhattan, New York, and Palm Beach, Florida, among other locations" between 2002 and 2005, according to a 14-page federal indictment . Epstein, a registered sex offender, pleaded not guilty to the new charges Monday.During a lengthy court filing Thursday arguing that Epstein should be allowed to be kept essentially under house arrest at his Manhattan mansion instead of being held behind bars, Epstein's attorneys requested that the court allow Epstein's finances be provided as "sealed supplemental disclosure" and be kept secret from the public. Epstein's attorneys also said that they would provide a "sealed list of his philanthropic donations."And the DOJ asked for an extra 24 hours to respond to Epstein's financial information when the defense submits it.The lawyers for Epstein claimed that "Epstein has, to this point, not provided a complete financial disclosure on advice of counsel, motivated by a desire to ensure the accuracy of the information provided to the Court."Epstein's attorneys provided scant details about his financial dealings and about how much money he has, saying that "through his business and the five residences he maintains in the United States, Mr. Epstein employs people, many of whom have been with him for more than a decade, and feels personally responsible for their livelihoods." The lawyers said that Epstein is "admittedly wealthy" and claimed that "all of his financial resources (other than his Paris residence)" were held inside the U.S., including the U.S. Virgin Islands.But Epstein's lawyers wanted the specific details about Epstein's wealth kept sealed, and that request was without objection from the DOJ.It remains to be seen how Judge Richard Berman will rule on that request.