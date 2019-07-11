© REUTERS/Carlos Barria



Yet she is only the latest such case. I should know, having been one myself.hosts one of the most popular opinion shows on Fox News. On Tuesday, he"Ilhan Omar is living proof that the way we practice immigration is dangerous to this country," Carlson argued.Omar did not deny, or even contest, any of Carlson's claims or characterizations.Watching this sordid spectacle unfold has left me shaking my head, because, brought into the utterly alien culture and landscape of the American Midwest, and given a lot of support but little guidance. One difference was that Omar came with her family and with the intent to settle, while I left mine behind and hoped to one day go back.During those college years two decades ago,I even had more reasons for that than simple culture shock, as the US mainstream media (there wasn't another kind at the time) reporting on the 1999 Kosovo War transformed me overnight into a cartoon villain in the eyes of Americans I had considered friends. All told, I would have made a terrible American back then.Yet here we are, two decades later, andWhat happened? Simply put, I got to understand America along the way: where it came from and how it got to where it is today.Though I often criticize this country's politics and policies, I do so from the perspective that they deviate from its core principles and values, and are harmful to the interests of its people - all of them.Omar, on the other hand, has chosen to follow in the footsteps of other prominent immigrants rescued from war, such asor(born in Czechoslovakia as Jana Korbelova), who saw the US not as a limited constitutional republic created for the benefit of its people and their posterity, but as a vehicle for their personal ethnic grievances and revenge fantasies.When confronted about this in an interview, he scoffed.He never did take those words back, even after 9/11.casting every conflict anywhere in the world as a rerun of the 1938 partition of Czechoslovakia at Munich.despite it having sheltered her family in the 1940s, first from the Nazis, then from the Soviets.She has treated her adoptive homeland with the same kind of "gratitude," too. In 2016," and later published a book accusing President Donald Trump's administration of "fascism."Whether you agree that the US is a "nation of immigrants" or not, the fact is that this country has offered a deal to Albright, Brzezinski, Omar and myself:as we engage in our own "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness." That expectation is part of the bargain, though.From my experience, both in this country and before,