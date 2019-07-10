© Reuters/Aly Song



China's Ministry of Commerce has announced plans toThe move will further optimize the country's FTZ strategy, according to the ministry's spokesperson Gao Feng. He said China has been opening up more sectors of the economy as it is committed to providing better services and environment for foreign investors.The improvement of the business environment will help further stimulate market innovation and drive economic growth, Gao said. China's foreign direct investment surged four percent year-on-year to $139 billion in 2018."As China's economy is transitioning to a phase of high-quality growth, the country needs to further open up its economy," said Li Gang, director of the academic committee of the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, as quoted by China Daily.