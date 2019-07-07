© Unknown



"From at least 2006 through December 2016, the UBOs [Ultimate Beneficial Owners - Kolomoisky, Bogolyubov] were the majority and controlling stockholders of PrivatBank, one of Ukraine's largest privately-held commercial banks. During that time period, the UBOs used PrivatBank as their own personal piggy bank — ultimately stealing billions of dollars from PrivatBank and using United States entities to launder hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of PrivatBank's misappropriated loan proceeds into the United States to enrich themselves and their co-conspirators."

"Through the Optima Schemes, the UBOs [Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov] exploited their positions of power and trust at PrivatBank to cause PrivatBank to issue hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of illegitimate, inadequately-secured loans to corporate entities also owned and/or controlled by the UBOs and/or their affiliates (the "Optima Scheme Loans"). To facilitate and fraudulently conceal the Optima Schemes from discovery, the UBOs created and utilized a secretive business unit within PrivatBank's operations (the "Shadow Bank") to fund the fraudulent loans and launder those loan proceeds through a sophisticated money laundering process.



"The stated purpose for each loan involved in the Optima Schemes was typically for financing the activities of the ostensible corporate borrower. The Optima Scheme Loans, however, were sham arrangements and the proceeds were not in fact used for that purpose. Instead, sometimes within minutes of being disbursed, the loan proceeds were cycled through dozens of UBO-controlled or affiliated bank accounts at PrivatBank's Cyprus branch ("PrivatBank Cyprus") before being disbursed to one of multiple Delaware limited liability companies or corporations (or other United States-based entities), all of which were [controlled by the UBOs].



"In effect, the UBOs utilized a Ponzi-type scheme: old loans issued by PrivatBank would be 'repaid' (along with the accrued interest) with new loans issued by PrivatBank, and those new loans issued by PrivatBank would then be repaid with a new round of loans. The UBOs and their co-conspirators continuously carried out this process to conceal their frauds. Thus, proceeds from new PrivatBank loans were used to give the appearance that the initial PrivatBank loans (along with the accrued interest) were repaid by the borrower when in fact there was no actual repayment.



"The proceeds from the new PrivatBank Ukraine loans were then laundered through various accounts at PrivatBank Cyprus to disguise the origin of the funds (i.e., a new loan from PrivatBank), and then used to purport to pay down the initial loans plus accrued interest. On paper, this appeared to be a repayment, but in reality, it was a sham and fraud, as PrivatBank was repaying itself and increasing its outstanding liabilities in the process. This process was carried out over and over again, over a period of many years, giving the appearance that PrivatBank's corporate loan book was performing when, in fact, new loans were being continually issued to new UBO-controlled parties to 'pay down' the prior, existing loans. As a result, the size of the 'hole' in PrivatBank's corporate loan book grew and grew, with each iteration of a loan plus interest being 'repaid' through the issuance of a new loan, which accrued interest itself before being 'repaid' through the issuance of yet a further new loan.

in reality, the entities had no business, assets, operations, or employees and were shell entities deployed for money laundering purposes."

Grand total, $1,379 million.

"The money was moved through a PrivatBank subsidiary in Cyprus. The arrangement helped hide the fact that cash was disappearing because the National Bank of Ukraine treated the Cyprus branch of PrivatBank the same as it would domestic branches. This designation meant officials never detected that cash transferred to Cyprus was leaving Ukraine. Meanwhile, Cypriot regulators either failed to detect that the various bank transfers totalling $5.5 billion were backed by bogus contracts, or didn't take the necessary action to stop them."

"'I categorically deny the allegations made by the National Bank of Ukraine,' Kolomoisky said, adding that regulators had all the access they needed to monitor his bank's activities. He painted the authorities' nationalization of his lending business as an asset grab. 'Management of the [Ukrainian central bank] had as its main purpose not the support of the country's largest bank, but its nationalization and the expropriation of the assets provided as security, together with the persecution and pressuring of the former shareholders,' Kolomoisky said."

"The money trail is surprisingly simple. To begin with, the ultimate beneficiary owners collect retail deposits in Ukraine by offering good conditions and service. The money then flows to their subsidiary, PrivatBank Cyprus. In Cyprus, they benefit from the services of two local law firms. Untypically, the ultimate beneficiary owners did not take the precaution to establish multiple layers of shell companies in Cyprus, the British Virgin Islands, and Cayman Islands, as is common among Russians with seriously dirty money. Instead, they operated with three US individuals in Miami, who helped them to set up a large number of anonymous LLCs in the United States, mainly in Delaware, but also in Florida, New Jersey, and Oregon."

"More remarkable is that Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov, according to the suit, purchased several ferroalloy companies in the United States: Felman Production Inc., in West Virginia; Felman Trading Inc. and Georgian Manganese, LLC; Warren Steel Holdings in Warren, Ohio; Steel Rolling Holdings Inc., Gibraltar, Michigan; CC Metals and Alloys, LLC, in Kentucky; Michigan Seamless Tubes, Michigan. These appear to be medium-sized companies in small places. Real people worked in these enterprises. Why didn't anybody raise questions about the dubious owners?"

"the United States allows the formation of hundreds of thousands of anonymous companies that have permeated this country with laundered money. The PrivatBank case shows that dirty money is not necessarily concentrated in the big cities and in real estate but can penetrate the real economy. The PrivatBank case provides a graphic illustration of the need to prohibit anonymous companies in the United States once and for all."

