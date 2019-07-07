© Petr Zajíček

"Dr. Golec had a feeling there could be something there. He is also a member of a group researching the nearby Býčí Skála cave, where one pre-historic painting was already found. He thought that since this cave was also settled in the pre-historic era, there was a chance one could find something here. So I let him in, we studied the walls and found them. They are actually quite visible, but no one attributed much importance to them before."

We presume that the people who were using the massive portal and the cave behind it as a settlement where they lived explored the further passages and that the reflecting light from their torches onto the rocks may have evoked images in their mind, such as those of a woman's womb, or various types of animals.



Dr. Golec believes that as a consequence they then marked these places. It is hard for us to deduce what these could mean, but it seems it may also have had a ritual motive.

"We are thinking about how to present them to visitors of the cave, who pass on the sightseeing route. At the very least, we want to make high quality photograph copies accompanied by tables in Czech and English, available for people to look at on the route."

