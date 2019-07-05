© Unknown



The project is being implemented within the framework of creating a unified system of export promotion in the constituent entities of the Russian Federation and abroad. The opening of integrated support structures is provided for by the national project 'International Cooperation and Export'.

A specialized bureau to support Russian exports is scheduled to open in Italy. According to the VEB.RF press service, the office will work in Milan, and the export support group with the participation of the Russian trade mission in Rome.Earlier,on the organization of cooperation in the field of foreign trade, on the issues of building a unified system of export promotion. The parties agreed to share the experience, capabilities, resources and infrastructure of the VEB, REC and trade missions abroad. The message said:It should be noted thatAt the end of 2018, it amounted to $ 27 billion, an increase of 13%.Specialized export support offices in a new joint format are already operating in India, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and China."I hope that domestic exporters - small, medium and large companies - will appreciate the advantages of a single network," said VEB Chairman Igor Shuvalov, commenting on these plans.