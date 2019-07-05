© Zurab Kurtsikidze/EPA-EFE

As mass demonstrations in Georgia near the two-week mark, organizers calling for the resignation of the country's interior minister over police violence during the initial rally against Russian influence are changing their tactics to ensure that their protests do not fade away without results.Makarishvili explained thatwhen police fired rubber bullets and water cannons to turn back crowds trying to enter the parliament building on June 20. The opposition accuses Gakharia of using excessive force to break up the demonstration, and protesters have gathered nightly in front of the parliament building to demand his resignation."Every evening during the protests we will be screening films about Russia's politics on a big mobile screen. Presentations of books will be organized along with meetings with authors who write about Russia's politicking in Georgia," Makarishvili said.Two other organizers of the rallies, Shota Digmelashvili and Misha Mshvildadze, also told reporters on July 3 about the changes in tactics.who sat in the Georgian parliament speaker's seat while addressing a group of officials from predominantly Orthodox Christian countries.A large majority of Georgians are openly hostile to Russia, nine years after a five-day war that resulted in Russian forces occupying two breakaway regions.Georgia fought a five-day war in 2008 against Russia that resulted in Russian forces leaving behind large contingents of troops in two Georgian breakaway regions.