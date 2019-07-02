© Kyle and Tori Kline



The USDA's June 28 report drew criticism widely for including dated data to hide our worst season on record. Are agencies "kicking the can," forestalling the inevitable realization, satisfying algorithmic traders, until a late-season wake up call, knowing that seasons are only getting worse from here? If so, this is a crime against all humanity. Prepare now -- before everyone else! START GROWING FOOD!