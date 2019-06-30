Puppet Masters
Iraq says Turkey killed 4 people in airstrikes on northern province
Sputnik
Sun, 30 Jun 2019 17:31 UTC
"Iraq expresses its condemnation for the two Turkish warplanes that have heavily bombarded the Sulaymaniyah Governorate, resulting in the deaths of four citizens and wounding of four others and the intimidation of innocent civilians," the statement said.
According to the statement, Turkish attacks violated Iraqi sovereignty and the principle of good neighbourliness. Baghdad urged the Turkish side to stop bombings on the country's territory.
At the same time, the press service of the Turkish military said later in the day, that the country's air forces did not carry out any military operations in Sulaymaniyah province.
"We did not conduct operations in Sulaymaniyah, we publish data on all operations that we conduct," the press service said.
The Turkish government has been fighting the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara and seeking to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. The PKK and Ankara agreed on a ceasefire in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later after a number of terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants. Turkish security forces carry out regular anti-PKK raids across the country and conduct airstrikes against the group in northern Iraq.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Out of the box: What if Palestinians "take the money and run?"
- Woman wakes to find 30-foot hot mud geyser outside kitchen window in Rotorua, New Zealand
- Iraq says Turkey killed 4 people in airstrikes on northern province
- Fair comment or racism? Award-winning German feminist artist under fire over 'Islamophobic' cartoons
- Huge late-night explosion that has left Kilmarnock, UK residents mystified
- Hubble Space Telescope detects buckyballs ions in interstellar space
- Japan to resume whale-hunting after 30-year ban, ignores global outcry
- Construction of border wall panels underway in California
- 'Undisturbed' Roman shipwreck discovered off Cyprus coast - loaded with ancient goods
- John McAfee hits out at US media's anti-Cuba propaganda: 'Wake up, America'
- 43-year-old El Salvador migrant dies in US border custody
- The_Donald: Reddit censors the Internet's most influential Trump supporters
- Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and the new science of hope
- Healing the American macrocosm of autoimmunity
- Terminal apathy: Processed foods are a much bigger health problem than we thought
- US Vaccine Court sees 400% spike in vaccine injuries: Flu shot wins top honors for biggest payout
- Antifa vs Proud Boys and 'HimToo' at unauthorized Portland marches
- Portland police do nothing as Quillette editor is violently attacked and robbed by Antifa thugs
- 'Pharm' animals: Regulators rush to keep consumers in the dark
- 15 people dead after wall collapses in Pune, India
- Out of the box: What if Palestinians "take the money and run?"
- Iraq says Turkey killed 4 people in airstrikes on northern province
- Docs show Navy pushed through 'UFO' patent warning China was working on similar tech
- Trump 'allows' Huawei to buy some tech... if China buys more US farm produce
- Germany and the Netherlands agree to joint military internet in world first
- Andre Vltchek to RT: Russia, China, N. Korea eager to find common ground, but US pushing for its imperial interests ruins everything'
- Putin: Claims of Russia's aggressiveness are 'illusion' used to solve domestic problems
- Iran recalls deadly 1987 chemical attack by Iraq (with Western support), says 'we persevered then & will now'
- Best of the Web: Putin: 'The Liberal ideal has started to eat itself'
- Excellent results? Trump-Putin meeting reminiscent of Helsinki summit: Relations soured, media went crazy
- Trade war de-escalation? Washington promises Beijing no new tariffs
- US deploys more stealth fighters to Persian Gulf as tensions simmer with Iran
- It's time to mull punishment for having & watching 'terrorist propaganda' - Swedish security chief
- Despite Israel-Hamas 'understanding', 49 Palestinians said to be wounded in border protests
- US stoops to a new low - sanctions Venezuelan President Maduro's son
- WSJ says drone attacks on Saudi oil industry were launched from Iraq, not Yemen
- What a gift! Quirky author Marianne Williamson's performance in Democratic debates inspires Republican donations to keep her going
- Ron Paul slams Trump's trade wars: Tariffs are a tax on American consumers
- US envoy, Taliban begin new round of Afghan peace talks
- Sen. Rick Scott: Big Oil's bought-and-paid-for point man on Venezuelan regime change
- Fair comment or racism? Award-winning German feminist artist under fire over 'Islamophobic' cartoons
- Japan to resume whale-hunting after 30-year ban, ignores global outcry
- Construction of border wall panels underway in California
- John McAfee hits out at US media's anti-Cuba propaganda: 'Wake up, America'
- 43-year-old El Salvador migrant dies in US border custody
- The_Donald: Reddit censors the Internet's most influential Trump supporters
- Antifa vs Proud Boys and 'HimToo' at unauthorized Portland marches
- Portland police do nothing as Quillette editor is violently attacked and robbed by Antifa thugs
- 15 people dead after wall collapses in Pune, India
- Integrity-free New York Times runs piece advocating doxxing Border Patrol agents
- Science's untold scandal: The lockstep march of professional societies to promote the climate change scare
- 'New rules' for restaurants? Alleged spitting on Eric Trump sparks debate
- Campus speech codes endangered by Supreme Court trademark ruling according to legal experts
- Italy in shock as mayor, medics & others caught brainwashing kids to sell them into foster care
- Croydon stabbing: Baby fights for life after pregnant mother is stabbed to death
- Greening the planet: Glencore cobalt mine in DR Congo collapses, killing 43 miners
- Leaders of Evangelical Covenant Church expel Minnesota church, defrock pastors for violating ban on same-sex marriage
- Broke Gen X to inherit cost of Gen Z's unrealistic dreams
- Tucker Carlson: The Democratic Party has broken from reality, doesn't care what is true
- Israel: New rules - shoot protesters while they rest
- 'Undisturbed' Roman shipwreck discovered off Cyprus coast - loaded with ancient goods
- 4,000-year-old burial revealed on Britain's 'island of druids'
- Latest evidence shows that resin was used by Neandertals in central Italy
- Paleontologists discover 12-foot bird that lived alongside early human relatives in Europe
- Upper-class Viking men were buried with cooking gear
- Yazılıkaya: A 3000-year-old Hittite mystery may finally be solved
- What ancient humans live on in our DNA?
- Severe scurvy found in mouth of skull believed to belong to failed crusader king Louis IX
- 'Russian Atlantis' where women were revered unearthed in Siberia
- Elaborate mosaics uncovered at massive and mysterious Roman villa in Spain
- First evidence of humans cooking starches found in South African cave
- Ancient lead sarcophagus discovered during restoration works in Granada
- Mysterious Nasca lines in Peru depict exotic birds not local ones
- First time that Scythian settlement has been found in East Kazakhstan
- "Catastrophic" fire destroyed incredible British Bronze Age settlement a year after it was built
- New study says gender inequality arose 8000 years ago
- Impressive circular Neolithic building discovered in Cyprus
- Çatalhöyük: The 9,000 year old community troubled by climate change, over crowding and infectious diseases
- Soviet dissidents' enemy No.1: KGB general Bobkov dies in Moscow
- Did red-haired, cannibalistic giants exist? Unlocking Lovelock Cave
- Hubble Space Telescope detects buckyballs ions in interstellar space
- Biologists call to overhaul flawed taxonomic categories
- Sugar could make clothing almost indestructible
- Mysterious cosmic radio burst detected in a completely unexpected region of space
- Physicists discover new optical phenomenon: croissant-shaped twists of light
- Huawei CEO: If we ditch Android, Google will lose 800 million users
- Ancient proteins are starting to reveal humanity's history
- Bird that went extinct 136,000 years ago comes 'back from the dead' after evolving again
- 'Hidden consciousness' detected in some coma patients
- Stranger on a Plane: Lessons from 'Flatland' for intelligent design?
- Octopus arms found to make decisions without input from their brains
- Giant asteroid contains enough heavy metals to make everyone on Earth a billionaire - and NASA is heading there in 2022
- Best of the Web: The 5G Dragnet: Backbone of Totalitarian Surveillance
- Homeostasis: How the active maintenance inherent in biological processes showcases Intelligent Design
- 'Flying salt shakers of death': How a zombie fungus affects cicadas
- 'Extinct' creatures found alive deep within Honduras rainforest
- Earth hit by highest energy photons ever recorded from the Crab Nebula
- ESA puts comet mission on fast track
- Google's Chrome web browser "has become spy software"
- China builds world's fastest supercomputer without US chips
- Woman wakes to find 30-foot hot mud geyser outside kitchen window in Rotorua, New Zealand
- As Europe swelters, snow falls in Finnish Lapland
- 4.3 metre long whale shark washed ashore in Karnataka, India
- Putin travels to Siberia as floods turn deadly - at least 5 killed and hundreds injured
- Hailstorm damaged thousands of acres of Minnesota crops
- Italy: Strong hailstorm damages crops in large areas of Emilia Romagna
- Wall collapses on huts in western India, killing 16
- Video shows cattle swept away in river in southeast Minnesota after 8 inches of rain overnight
- 500 people evacuated from flood-stricken town in eastern Siberia - water 13 meters deep
- Three months rain in a single week devastates crops in Lincolnshire, UK
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: New global rain cycles emerge - Africa vs USA flood damage
- Ice Age Farmer Report: "Unmitigated disaster" - Feed shortage - Planting by airplane (!)
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: China farmland devastating floods & more farm flooding for USA
- Spain: Catalonia battles worst wildfire in 20 years amid heatwave
- France records highest-ever temperatures as Europe melts in heatwave
- Papua New Guinea rocked with 2nd volcanic eruption within 2 days
- Toddler attacked and killed by family dog in Newman, California
- Lightning bolt striking tree filmed in Northeast Portland
- Lightning strikes kill at least 20 across the Indian state of Jharkhand in 3 days
- Strong magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Maug Islands region, Northern Mariana Islands
- Huge late-night explosion that has left Kilmarnock, UK residents mystified
- Astronomers spotted a car-size asteroid just hours before it exploded over Puerto Rico
- Mysterious 'loud boom' heard over small English town spooks residents
- What was that loud boom near Clemmons, North Carolina? No one knows
- Unexplained boom heard across Hamilton, Ontario remains a mystery
- Residents concerned after they hear, feel loud boom in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania
- Nuke sensors detect asteroid explosion in the atmosphere over the Caribbean
- Meteor fireball sends shockwaves over Queensland, Australia
- Meteor fireball seen over Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New York and New Jersey
- Reports of meteor fireball seen over west Texas
- Meteor fireball flying over the Ozarks in Arkansas captured on skycam
- Meteor fireball seen flying over Flagstaff, Arizona
- Meteor fireball soars over Qujing in China's Yunnan province
- Bright meteor fireball filmed on June 15 over the province of Toledo, Spain
- Dashcam captures spectacular meteor fireball in Canberra, Australia
- Multiple reports of meteor fireball soaring over Brazil
- Massive meteor fireball over Adelaide, Australia
- Large Fireball Lights up Skies Over Andalucia, Southern Spain
- Driver shocked as meteor fireball flashes across south east England
- Mystery surrounds 'massive bang' in Plymouth, England
- Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and the new science of hope
- Healing the American macrocosm of autoimmunity
- Terminal apathy: Processed foods are a much bigger health problem than we thought
- US Vaccine Court sees 400% spike in vaccine injuries: Flu shot wins top honors for biggest payout
- 'Pharm' animals: Regulators rush to keep consumers in the dark
- The eye has a microbiome
- Rat feeding study suggests the Impossible Burger may not be safe to eat
- UN annual survey reports global drug dependency, overdose deaths continue to increase
- Bubonic Plague in Los Angeles?
- Google attacks alternative health information by burying Mercola in their latest search engine update
- US restaurants could be first to get genetically modified salmon
- Bangladesh 'Tree Man' begs for hands to be cut off after undergoing 25 surgeries
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #20 - The World Health Organization - WHO The Hell Are These Guys?
- Medical experts warn against DIY beauty procedures with ingredients bought online
- Beyond weightloss: Low-carb diets could reduce diabetes, heart disease and stroke risk even if people don't lose weight
- What in the world is going on in the Dominican Republic? (Updates)
- Babies' temperament linked to their gut bacteria
- 'Living drug' offers hope to terminal blood cancer patients
- Powerful agents for healing blood disorders
- This odd bacterium appears to protect its host from the damaging effects of stress
- Working with your hands does wonders for your brain
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Nature of Reality: Mindless Matter, or Universal Consciousness?
- 'Mystical' DMT compound found in normal brains
- The incredible link between nature and your emotions
- Jordan Peterson on the Psychological and Social Significance of Identity, and the Danger of 'Gender Fluidity' Indoctrination
- The inner nature of freedom
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Do You Believe In God? Jordan Peterson on Consciousness and Faith
- How to raise mentally strong and resilient children
- The mindfulness conspiracy
- Science says silence is much more important to our brains than we think
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Triumph of Irrationalism and the Death of Metaphysics
- For health and well-being, spend two hours a week in nature
- The hippies were right: It's all about vibrations, man!
- Dogs mirror owner's stress
- Free will is real
- Imagination can change perception of reality on a neural level
- New discovery showing how the nervous system passes information to progeny
- Caitlin Johnstone: On authentic spirituality
- How listening to music 'significantly impairs' creativity
- Stoic practices that can make us happier ...or less unhappy
- Navy source reveals that UFO sightings were 'daily occurrence' across multiple squadrons in 2014-15
- Mysterious floating White Orbs spotted in Kansas City sky
- Blackbird of Chernobyl: Staff claimed to have seen creepy Mothman-like creature before blast
- US senators receive classified briefing on UFO sightings
- David Paulides: 'Bow hunters are now being found in bizarre circumstances'
- 'Wow, what is that?' Navy pilots report Unexplained Flying Objects
- 'Look at it fly!': Navy pilots report seeing UFOs
- The Paranormal Roots of the Pentagon's UFO Program
- Famed UFO researcher, Stanton Friedman, dead at 84
- Churches combine forces in Rome to learn best exorcism practices because of rise in possession cases
- UFO researcher claims there's an underwater alien base under the Great Lakes
- Best of the Web: What The Hell Is Going On With UFOs And The Department Of Defense?
- 'Yeti' footprint photographed near Nepal Base Camp, says Indian Army
- 'UFO falls from sky' against double rainbow after being 'struck by lightning'
- Secret US aircraft or UFO? San Antonio woman films mysterious 'craft' flying over neighborhood
- Best of the Web: UK police: 'Drone' that shut down Gatwick Airport for days last December 'could see what was happening on runways, was eavesdropping on radio communications'
- From AAWSAP to AATIP: How the Pentagon's UFO program changed names, and focus
- Best of the Web: 26 electricity poles in a row collapse on a street in Seattle for no apparent reason
- Russia's paranormal soldiers and military dolphin telepathy revealed by defense ministry magazine
- Michigan couple says they caught a ghost on camera after finding scratches on baby's face
- Lunatic stage: The first Democratic debate, summarized and translated
- California town accidentally misspells stop sign
- War looms between unstable, warmongering, rogue nation and Iran
- A nervous Obama personally thanks Trump for taking the blame for pesky photos of immigrant children in cages
- John Bolton urges military action against the Sun after uncovering evidence it has nuclear capabilities
- Hundreds attend wedding ceremony for two frogs in India
- Jonathan Pie: The race to number 10
- 'When has the government ever lied about attacks on ships in a gulf somewhere just to provoke war?' - John Bolton
- Flashback: 50-foot dead parrot placed in Potters Field Park as London celebrates Monty Python reunion
- Vatican announces new changes to the Lord's prayer
- Stunned Finnish Coast Guard spots '3-headed sea monster'... turns out to be a 'Russian yacht'
- Giant 'Yoshi the Fish' helps keep Indian beach clean
- Key asset: Police dog sniffs out car keys lost in woman's backyard
- Google deploys squads to destroy offensive books, videos, websites
- Curious shark checks out swimmer at Panama City, Florida beach
- Hillary refers to herself 106 times during high school graduation speech
- Bolton announces 7 new wars in honor of Memorial Day
- 'Hot podium guy for PM': Twitter hails unlikely successor to Theresa May
- New York Times wins Pulitzer for publishing blatant lies
- Satire: Facebook claims party celebrating Candace Owens's suspension was 'honest mistake'
One small step for Donald, one giant leap for America?
Quote of the Day
It is curious to note the old sea-margins of human thought. Each subsiding century reveals some new mystery; we build where monsters used to hide themselves.
- Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
Recent Comments
Yup Vimes. A whole lot of flab a whole lot of weakness and a whole lot of blabbering mouthpieces.
i had commented why don't antifa just crawl under a rock, curl up, die, and desiccate. i wonder why it was disappeared?
I get a huge sense of relief and pleasure from doing something with my hands that doesn't require me to think much about anything. It's...
they eat whale anus..... how can you talk sense into that kind of dumbfuckery?
he is watching out for cat turds in the sand. and thank you SOTT for enabling comments on the picture of the day!!!