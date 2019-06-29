Germany says it will return to Italy a painting by Dutch artist Jan van Huysum that was stolen by Nazi troops during World War II.The government said in a statement Saturday that Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his Italian counterpart Enzo Moavero will travel to Florence soon to hand the still-life "Vase of Flowers" back to the Uffizi Gallery.Its director, Eike Schmidt, had made a public appeal for the return of the painting earlier this year.It wasn't immediately clear whether the family that currently possesses the painting would be compensated.