v for vendetta protest
© Getty Images
The vast majority of left-wing protesters arrested on suspicion of politically-fuelled offences in Berlin are young men who live with their parents, a new report found.

The figures, which were published in daily newspaper Bild revealed that 873 suspects were investigated by authorities between 2003 and 2013.

Of these 84% were men, and 72% were aged between 18 and 29.

More than half of the arrests were made in the Berlin districts of Friedrichshain, Kreuzberg and Mitte, mostly during demonstrations.

A third of them were unemployed, and 92% still live with their parents.

The figures published in the Berlin newspaper said of the offences committed against a person, in four out of five cases the victims were police officers.

In 15% of these cases, the victims were right-wing activists.

The new figures were released by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV).

Between 2009 and 2013, the Bild report claims, left-wing assassins attempted to commit 11 murders.