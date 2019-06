© Chris Kleponis | Bloomberg | Getty Images



First lady Melania Trump's chief spokeswoman,the first lady announced Tuesday.Grisham, who had served as the East Wing press secretary since March 2017,according to the first lady's tweet.The first lady said in a tweet that she and President Donald Trump "can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country." Melania Trump added that she is "excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the @WhiteHouse."In a text message, Grisham confirmed to CNBC that she will still be working for the first lady even as she takes on her new roles.Trump praised Grisham in remarks to reports in the Oval Office later Tuesday. "She's here, she knows everybody, she actually gets along with the media very well," Trump said. "I think she's going to be fantastic."Sanders, who had been part of Trump's 2016 campaign and a member of his administration's communications team from the start of his presidency. She said she wanted to spend more time with her family, but vowed to "continue to be one of the most outspoken and loyal supporters of the president and his agenda."Sanders and other current and former White House officials congratulated Grisham on Twitter Sanders had been criticized toward the end of her tenure for phasing out task of holding regular press briefings in the White House briefing room - a staple of the job going back decades. On the day Grisham was announced as her successor, Sanders had not briefed reporters in the White House briefing room in more than 100 days.She had also been criticized for giving answers to the media that were considered misleading, untruthful or contradictory to remarks made by the president.Former Fox News executive Bill Shine had served as Trump's last White House communications director. He resigned in March, after less than a year in that role, in order to join Trump's 2020 reelection campaign as an advisor Trump's first press secretary. Spicer tweeted Tuesday that Grisham was a "fantastic choice to serve" as the new press secretary.