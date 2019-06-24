© IRIBNEWS



"Iran was about to hit and destroy the US Navy P-8 Poseidon spy and anti-submarine Boeing that was flying in the area when we received confirmation that the US had decided not to go to war and not to bomb any control and command or missile batteries positions, cleared or non-cleared, along the Straits of Hormuz. Had Trump decided otherwise, we had orders to hit several US and US allies' targets and the Middle East would have been the theatre of a very destructive war with huge losses on all sides", said an Iranian IRGC General.

"the Rules of Engagement are agreed to by the Central command and control of the army and the IRGC. These are communicated to the thousands of air defence forces positions spread throughout the country. Decisions are not independently and unilaterally taken by a lone wolf General or the commander of a particular position, as Trump embarrassingly believes.



"Iran has received detailed information and mission objectives, via reconnaissance and other intelligence means, related to the types of the mission of the last batch of US forces sent by Trump (the Pentagon announced it was sending 1000 personnel) to the area. These have the task of monitoring the air and the sea (both above and under), command several drones and have task forces ready to engage immediately any potential target. All this is under the auspices of protecting oil tankers navigating in the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf. This move took place following the attacks on oil tankers at al-Fujairah and the last attacks on two tankers. These attacks are the result of Trump's decision to sanction Iran and prevent any country from buying its oil. Iran made it clear that no oil will be exported from the region if Iran cannot. Therefore, whatever the US military procedure, it will not enable oil to reach the rest of the world, particularly not in the aftermath of the downing of the drone."

"Iranian Central command and control issued a protocol to be followed by all command and control spread throughout the country, giving instructions to stop any violations of Iran's sea, land and air territories. A warning is issued when the violation is identified, whether intentional or unintentional. The local IRGC command also informs the central command of the violation and, simultaneously, orders the intruder to adjust the course of its trajectory and identify itself.



On its way back, when violating Iranian airspace, the base communicated with the drone and gave the usual warning. The drone responded by turning off its digital system, lights and GPS, indicating that it was a military object with either an intelligence gathering or battle mission. It was thus immediately classified as hostile and therefore a potential target. When it ignored repeated calls for identification, the central command of the air-defence position followed mission instructions and, in this case, decided to down the drone. Our radars could see the drone and the heat it was producing. A "Third of Khordad" missile was launched to destroy the target immediately".

"political and military leadership coordinate decisions given to the command centre and weigh carefully the consequences and implications of any orders given. These orders are clear: firmly engage with any threat. An economic war is being waged on Iran, and this war is equivalent to the most violent military action. This is why the thousands of air-defence positions spread in the country will decisively act accordingly: they are on a permanent state of alert and ready to follow the orders and training they have already received in case the US decided to go to war".



"We decided not to down the P-8 Poseidon because we received confirmed information that no war is expected. Otherwise, we would not have hesitated to hit any US objective in the area, in the air, US military bases or the sea if the US military decides to hit us. The consequences would be irrelevant, and the blame for who started it and who is responsible will no longer matter. We will be at war", said the general.

"our allies will be an essential part of our battle so the front will be enlarged beyond Iran and the nearby US military bases. The allies are ready to run into battle and are giving signals of their readiness. We have noticed that no Israeli drone has been identified above Lebanon for a couple of days. Obviously, Israel is trying to avoid provoking a message from Lebanon, similar to the downing of the US drone. It looks like the US doesn't want to receive more than one message from another front. This doesn't mean Israel will stop violating Lebanese airspace, but Israel is now aware that its air movement is monitored and the sky will no longer be safe when the time comes for a confrontation".

