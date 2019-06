The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a new report on Thursday that 47,000 people died by suicide, and 1.4 million attempted suicide in 2017.The combination of increasing suicides and drug overdoses is damaging the economy on par to the scale of the global financial crisis, yet we lack the institutions, policies, and determination to address it, says Paul Gionfriddo, president of Mental Health America.The Center for Workplace Mental Health said mental illness and substance abuse could cost the economy $80 billion to $100 billion annually, which also warned about the two-thirds of Americans are suffering from either mental health or substance abuse disorders don't receive any treatment for their conditions.With President Trump requesting rate cuts and more quantitative easing that will only drive the wealth inequality gap further, the middle class is expected to feel more financial hardships that will ultimately lead to increased suicides and drug overdoses into 2020.