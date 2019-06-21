© ANA

In a statement, Numsa and SACCA also accuse Tito Mboweni of showing reckless disregard for SAA.(SACCA) have released a joint statement accusing South African Airways (SAA) board members of having ties to the Rothschild family.According to the statement,The statement alleges the Rothschilds are trying to capture SAA and other SOEs like the Guptas did, due to their privatisation "agenda".Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is also a target of the statement's wrath, with accusations that he doesn't care about either SAA or SA levelled against him.Statements in which Mboweni has expressed doubts over the future of the struggling airline are evidence that he shows a "reckless" disregard for the future of the company, the statement says.On Tuesday, the unions held a lunchtime protestThey have also requested the removal of Thandeka Mgoduso and Peter Tshisevhe.The protest led to a meeting between the two unions and the SAA board on Thursday which the unions did not find satisfactory, leading to the statement, which was released on Friday.They statement calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene to save the national carrier, something unions have called for previously.SAA has declined to comment at this point.