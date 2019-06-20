© MEE/Shatha Hammad



In January, a large group of armed Israeli settlers descended on the village and opened fire indiscriminately on the Palestinian residents,

killing

Hamdi Naasan, a 38-year-old father of four, with a bullet to his back. Thirty others were wounded.

'I would have died'

There is nothing to deter the settlers from attacking us and our fields

'Let us handle them'