Victims of anti-Iran trolling campaign were shocked to learn it was taxpayer- funded by the State Department, but not so shocked to see the government attempting to cover it up or mainstream media giving it little coverage.In a Twilight Zone-level twist, the troll even went after the NATO-backed think tank Atlantic Council's Iran expert and a former Voice of America host.The State Department quietly "suspended" @IranDisinfo last month, admitting the operation had gone rogue in a closed-door congressional hearing, but an apology to those targeted, and answers on who was responsible, has not been forthcoming.Money funding @IranDisinfo had been earmarked to counteract ISIS propaganda, as well as Russian and Chinese information ops, through the State Department's Global Engagement Center, former White House official Brett Bruen told Independent journalist Negar Mortazevi, a former VOA host and another victim of the troll.E-Collaborative for Civic Education, which was contracted to run @IranDisinfo, appears to be connected with pro-war think tank Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), whose website boasted a page titled "Iran Disinfo" that was a carbon copy of the troll account, as well as other pro-regime-change organizations through its founder, Mariam Memarsadeghi.Mainstream media has been mostly silent on the issue, aside from those - like WaPo's Rezaian - directly affected by the trolling. Even though BBC Persia journalists were among @IranDisinfo's victims, the outlet hosted anti-regime activist Alireza Kiani, who dutifully defended the abusive propaganda as "quite beneficial with respect to the circumstances of the Iranian people," insisting "Iran Disinfo attacked people's political positions, not their person."CNN did limply condemn the operation a few weeks after it was exposed."There's no moral equivalence between Iran and the US," CNN assured its viewers, "but that clear line threatens to become a bit blurry when the US funds disinformation campaigns that attack people who don't parrot the party line. That's a tactic of authoritarian regimes, not democracies."