© REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Suffering defeats in the Middle East, Islamic State may now eye India, setting up underground cells in various states of the world's second-largest country, a local intelligence agency has reportedly warned."After loss of territory in Iraq and Syria, IS is urging operatives to take up violent forms of jihad while staying back in their respective countries," reads one of the letters.The southern state lies close to Sri Lanka, where terrorist attacks in April resulted in the deaths of over 250 Christians celebrating Easter.IS once wreaked havoc in Syria and Iraq, where it established a 'caliphate' and enforced strict sharia rules. Now, the group is declining in the region following successful campaigns by Syrian government forces backed by Russia and the US-supported Iraqi military.