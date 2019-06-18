Raising Resilient Children

These practices, she says, rob children of mental strength. Resilience is like a muscle. It needs to be worked if it's going to get stronger.

1. Condoning a Victim Mentality



Rejection, failure, and unfairness are a part of life. Refuse to attend your kids' pity parties. Teach them that no matter how tough or unjust their circumstances, they can always take positive action.



2. Parenting Out of Guilt



Show your kids that even though you feel guilty sometimes - and all good parents do - you're not going to allow your uncomfortable emotions to get in the way of making wise decisions.



3. Making Their Kids the Center of the Universe



If you make your entire life revolve around your kids, they'll grow up thinking everyone should cater to them. And self-absorbed, entitled adults aren't likely to get very far in life.



4. Allowing Fear to Dictate Their Choices



Although keeping your kids inside a protective bubble will spare you a lot of anxiety, playing it too safe teaches your child that fear must be avoided at all times. Show your kids that the best way to conquer fear is to face those fears head-on.



5. Giving Their Kids Power over Them



Letting kids dictate what the family is going to eat for dinner or where the family is going on vacation gives kids more power than they are developmentally ready to handle. Treating kids like an equal - or the boss-actually robs them of mental strength.



6. Expecting Perfection



Expecting your kids to perform well is healthy. But expecting them to be perfect will backfire. Teach your kids that it's OK to fail and it's OK not to be great at everything they do.



7. Letting Their Kids Avoid Responsibility



Kids who perform age-appropriate duties aren't overburdened. Instead, they're gaining the mental strength they need to become responsible citizens.



8. Shielding Their Kids from Pain



Hurt feelings, sadness, and anxiety are part of life. And letting kids experience those painful feelings gives them opportunities to practice tolerating discomfort.



9. Feeling Responsible for Their Kids' Emotions



Cheering your kids up when they're sad and calming them down when they're upset means you take responsibility for regulating their emotions. Kids need to gain emotional competence so they can learn to manage their own feelings.



10. Preventing Their Kids from Making Mistakes



Correcting your kids' math homework, double-checking to make sure they've packed their lunch, and constantly reminding them to do their chores won't do them any favors. Natural consequences can be some of life's greatest teachers.



11. Confusing Discipline with Punishment



Punishment involves making kids suffer for their wrongdoing. Discipline, however, is about teaching them how to do better in the future.



Raising a child who fears "getting in trouble" isn't the same as raising a child who wants to make good choices.



12. Taking Shortcuts to Avoid Discomfort



Although giving in to a whining child or doing your kids' chores for them will make your life a little easier right now, those shortcuts instill unhealthy habits in your kids.

About The Author



Jonathan Miltimore is the Managing Editor of FEE.org. His writing/reporting has appeared in TIME magazine, The Wall Street Journal, CNN, Forbes, Fox News, and the Washington Times.



He previously served in editorial roles at The History Channel magazine, Intellectual Takeout, and Scout. He is an alumni of the Institute for Humane Studies journalism program, a former reporter for the Panama City News Herald, and served as an intern in the speechwriting department of George W. Bush.